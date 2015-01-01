Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study focuses on understanding the behavior of motorized 2-wheeler (MTW) riders at urban unsignalized intersections in India. In the Indian context, over 60% of road crash fatalities are attributed to vulnerable road users, with MTWs serving as the predominant contributors, accounting for 44% of total fatalities. Notably, unsignalized intersections have emerged as critical sites for accidents involving vulnerable road users.



METHODS: Postencroachment time is used to assess traffic conflicts of MTW users. Furthermore, the study employs the exceedance property of extreme value theory to calculate crash probabilities. Tobit and grouped random parameters Tobit regression models are developed to model crash probabilities, incorporating variables such as traffic volume, traffic composition, gap acceptance time, intersection characteristics, and intersection conflict area at 4 urban unsignalized intersections in Surat, India.



RESULTS: MTW riders have the lowest gap acceptance time among vehicles in the traffic stream. Cars and other heavy vehicles readily accept gaps when MTWs are in the conflicting stream at unsignalized intersections, which increases traffic conflicts. MTWs have the highest crash rates in the traffic stream. Among the developed models, the grouped random parameters Tobit regression captures the spatial unobserved heterogeneity of the study sites and outperforms the simple Tobit regression model. The results also indicate that MTW riders are exposed to a higher risk of crashes while turning at unsignalized intersections. The presence of a central traffic island has varied implications; it raises crash rates at 3-legged intersections but lowers them at 4-legged intersections for 2-wheelers.



CONCLUSION: The study concludes that MTW crash rates are influenced by traffic and intersectional factors. Increased gap acceptance time correlates with lower crash rates. Countermeasure selections require detailed investigations, because it was observed that the presence of central traffic islands has varied effects on crash rates at 3-legged and 4-legged unsignalized intersections.

