|
Citation
|
Sarker MS, Carsten O, Huang Y, Hajiseyedjavadi F. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38768400
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In Bangladesh, drivers' failure to yield to pedestrians at designated crossings poses a significant safety risk and discourages their use of such crossings. The use of behavior change theories could be more appropriate in such complex situations where the interdependent behaviors of drivers and pedestrians interact. While many studies have identified factors that affect drivers' yielding behavior in the literature, fewer efforts have been made to apply behavior change theories in exploring and validating these factors, and to reach a consensus among competing road users. This study is among the first to utilize behavior change theories in Bangladesh to identify pedestrians' safety factors that could promote drivers' yielding behavior, upon which a consensus between drivers and pedestrians could be established.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
behavior change; Drivers’ yielding behavior; pedestrian crossings; pedestrians’ safety; thematic coding framework