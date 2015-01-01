Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective is to evaluate the outcome of early emergency intubation and early dialysis in formic acid (FA) poisoning and to determine the clinical features associated with its mortality.



METHODS: It is a retrospective cohort study of 78 patients who presented to the emergency medicine department from July 2008 to June 2015 with alleged history and clinical features of FA poisoning. The outcome of early intubation and early dialysis was studied in terms of 7-day and 30-day mortality. The outcome was compared in severe and not severe groups separately. Severity was graded according to Med-Tu chart used for corrosive poisoning.



RESULTS: In the severe group (n = 53), early dialysis was done in 15 patients. There was 53% (n = 8) 30-day mortality. In the group where early dialysis was not done there was a significant increase in mortality 92.1% (n = 35). This was statistically significant with a P = 0.003. In a similar fashion 7-day mortality was analyzed in the severe group where mortality was higher when early dialysis was not done. In not severe group early dialysis has minimally decreased the mortality. Early intubation in severe group did not demonstrate any mortality benefit. Patients who were intubated early and not intubated early had equally high mortality. In not severe group, intubation could not make any significant difference in mortality.



CONCLUSION: In this retrospective study, we observed that early dialysis in the severe group has a better outcome in terms of 7-day and 30-day mortality.

