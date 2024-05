Abstract

Gendered violence in minority communities has long been a flashpoint for debates on multiculturalism. Whereas multiculturalism has been critiqued for not supporting gender equality, intersectionality has been heralded as a solution to ensuring women receive holistic responses. This article draws findings from a broader study on domestic and family violence (DFV) in Australian Muslim communities, highlighting how intersectionality, as applied in the Australian context, often fails to attend to the depth of Australian Muslim women's experiences. Participants' reflections showcase a number of limitations as well as how multicultural frameworks can provide the infrastructure to meaningfully engage with their particular cultural and religious needs. The insights contribute to scholarship that critiques tokenistic applications of intersectionality.

Language: en