Abstract

Research has highlighted the need for training lifeguards in psychosocial skills. Therefore, this study aims to analyze the effectiveness of a short 10-h training program encompassing dimensions associated with emotional management, focus of attention, interpersonal relationships, and lifeguard behavior, and its effects on their psychosocial skills. A total of 64 lifeguards with experience ranging from 1 to 25 years (M = 5.93, SD = 6.07), randomly divided into experimental and control groups, participated in this study. The d2 Test of Attention, the Social Intelligence Test of O'Sullivan and Guilford, and the MSCEIT Emotional Intelligence Test were used to assess psychosocial skills. A multivariate analysis of variance for repeated measures (2 × 3 (Group × Time) MANOVA) was performed to analyze the effects of the training program on psychosocial skills. The results revealed that the experimental group showed statistically significant improvements in focus of attention and emotional intelligence compared to the control group. However, it is worth noting that no statistically significant group interactions were observed for measures of social intelligence. Taken together, these results seem to highlight the importance of including psychosocial content in the general training of lifeguards.

