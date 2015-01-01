Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is one of the most common adverse events of medication use, and its incidence is increasing. However, early detection of DILI is a crucial challenge due to a lack of biomarkers and noninvasive tests.



AIM: To identify salivary metabolic biomarkers of DILI for the future development of noninvasive diagnostic tools.



METHODS: Saliva samples from 31 DILI patients and 35 healthy controls (HCs) were subjected to untargeted metabolomics using ultrahigh-pressure liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry. Subsequent analyses, including partial least squares-discriminant analysis modeling, t tests and weighted metabolite coexpression network analysis (WMCNA), were conducted to identify key differentially expressed metabolites (DEMs) and metabolite sets. Furthermore, we utilized least absolute shrinkage and selection operato and random fores analyses for biomarker prediction. The use of each metabolite and metabolite set to detect DILI was evaluated with area under the receiver operating characteristic curves.



RESULTS: We found 247 differentially expressed salivary metabolites between the DILI group and the HC group. Using WMCNA, we identified a set of 8 DEMs closely related to liver injury for further prediction testing. Interestingly, the distinct separation of DILI patients and HCs was achieved with five metabolites, namely, 12-hydroxydodecanoic acid, 3-hydroxydecanoic acid, tetradecanedioic acid, hypoxanthine, and inosine (area under the curve: 0.733-1).



CONCLUSION: Salivary metabolomics revealed previously unreported metabolic alterations and diagnostic biomarkers in the saliva of DILI patients. Our study may provide a potentially feasible and noninvasive diagnostic method for DILI, but further validation is needed.

