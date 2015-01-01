|
Citation
Yang D, Nie BB, He JG, Lv ZQ, Mo FF, Ouyang SY, Wang J, Chen J, Tao T. Zool. Res. 2024; 45(3): 648-662.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Science Press)
DOI
PMID
38766747
Abstract
Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)-induced post-traumatic headache (PTH) is a pressing public health concern and leading cause of disability worldwide. Although PTH is often accompanied by neurological disorders, the exact underlying mechanism remains largely unknown. Identifying potential biomarkers may prompt the diagnosis and development of effective treatments for mTBI-induced PTH. In this study, a mouse model of mTBI-induced PTH was established to investigate its effects on cerebral structure and function during short-term recovery.
Language: en
Keywords
*Disease Models, Animal; *Post-Traumatic Headache/etiology/physiopathology; Animals; Brain Concussion/complications/physiopathology; Brain/metabolism/pathology; Cerebellum; fMRI; Male; Metabolic kinetics; Mice; Mice, Inbred C57BL; Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); Post-traumatic headache (PTH)