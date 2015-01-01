Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)-induced post-traumatic headache (PTH) is a pressing public health concern and leading cause of disability worldwide. Although PTH is often accompanied by neurological disorders, the exact underlying mechanism remains largely unknown. Identifying potential biomarkers may prompt the diagnosis and development of effective treatments for mTBI-induced PTH. In this study, a mouse model of mTBI-induced PTH was established to investigate its effects on cerebral structure and function during short-term recovery.



RESULTS indicated that mice with mTBI-induced PTH exhibited balance deficits during the early post-injury stage. Metabolic kinetics revealed that variations in neurotransmitters were most prominent in the cerebellum, temporal lobe/cortex, and hippocampal regions during the early stages of PTH. Additionally, variations in brain functional activities and connectivity were further detected in the early stage of PTH, particularly in the cerebellum and temporal cortex, suggesting that these regions play central roles in the mechanism underlying PTH. Moreover, our results suggested that GABA and glutamate may serve as potential diagnostic or prognostic biomarkers for PTH. Future studies should explore the specific neural circuits involved in the regulation of PTH by the cerebellum and temporal cortex, with these two regions potentially utilized as targets for non-invasive stimulation in future clinical treatment.

Language: en