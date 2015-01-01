|
Citation
Walsh BE, Manzler CA, Noyes ET, Schlauch RC. Addict. Behav. 2024; 156: e108068.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38772225
Abstract
Theoretical and empirical models of alcohol use and misuse indicate that abstinence self-efficacy (ASE) predicts improvements in treatment outcomes among individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD). More recently, studies have begun examining daily fluctuations in ASE to better understand in-the-moment determinants of drinking behaviors. With the goal of assessing how ASE is implicated in maintenance (rather than changing) of hazardous drinking patterns, the current study examined daily reciprocal relations between ASE and drinking among individuals with AUD. Non-treatment seeking adults (n = 63) with AUD were recruited and completed daily surveys assessing ASE and drinking behaviors for 14 days. Data were analyzed using time-lagged multilevel modeling.
Language: en
Keywords
Abstinence self-efficacy; Alcohol consumption; Alcohol use disorder; Behavioral maintenance; Daily monitoring study