Abstract

The primary purpose of this study was to 1) explore the relationship among the following variables: thoughts and feelings associated with historical loss, levels of acculturation, alcohol expectancies, and alcohol use among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people, as well as to 2) explore predictive relationships among historical loss thoughts and feelings, alcohol expectancies, and alcohol use for AI/AN people within this sample. A convenience (community, non-clinical) sample of 188 AI/AN people completed an online survey, including questions related to alcohol use, alcohol expectancies, thoughts and feelings of historical loss, and acculturation experiences.



RESULTS indicated that gender and feelings of historical loss were the significant individual predictors of alcohol use and alcohol expectancies in a sample of AI/AN people. In addition, specific types of alcohol expectancies, when considered together, explained 24% of the variance in alcohol use experiences. Gender differences were noted in that AI/AN men were more likely than AI/AN women to engage in hazardous drinking and expected more feelings of social and physical pleasure as well as power and aggression as a result of drinking alcohol. Areas for further research were highlighted, with an emphasis on further research exploring the correlates and predictors of alcohol use and alcohol expectancies for community, non-clinical samples of AI/AN people, to further understand alcohol use motivation among AI/AN people.

