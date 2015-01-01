|
Cain MJ, Winterowd C, Farra A. Am. Indian Alsk. Native Ment. Health Res. 2024; 31(1): 93-123.
(Copyright © 2024, National Center for American Indian and Alaska Native Mental Health Research)
38771796
The primary purpose of this study was to 1) explore the relationship among the following variables: thoughts and feelings associated with historical loss, levels of acculturation, alcohol expectancies, and alcohol use among American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people, as well as to 2) explore predictive relationships among historical loss thoughts and feelings, alcohol expectancies, and alcohol use for AI/AN people within this sample. A convenience (community, non-clinical) sample of 188 AI/AN people completed an online survey, including questions related to alcohol use, alcohol expectancies, thoughts and feelings of historical loss, and acculturation experiences.
Language: en
*Acculturation; *Alaska Natives/psychology; *Alcohol Drinking/ethnology; *Indians, North American/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult