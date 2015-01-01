SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hegarty K. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(3): e115.

(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

10.1192/bjo.2024.63

38770917

A national study in the UK has shown that perpetration of intimate partner violence is common for men and women attending mental health settings. People who perpetrated intimate partner violence were more likely to have experienced intimate partner violence, particularly for women. Perpetrators who were men were more likely to also perpetrate non-partner violence against family, friends or strangers. Mental health clinicians require training in identification, risk assessment and response, including referrals to behavioural programmes. More research is required to inform such responses; however, the need to address this common hidden problem in mental health settings is urgent.


comorbidity; epidemiology; mental health services; patients and service users; Trauma and stressor-related disorders

