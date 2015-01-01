|
Horn C, Bam NE, Matsipane MJ. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e654.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38773494
BACKGROUND: Research on disaster preparedness in public hospitals is limited, and specialised units such as obstetric departments need to be even more prepared when rendering health care to vulnerable populations. Disasters can be natural, such as floods due to human interventions, sinkholes due to mining, or pandemic occurrences, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Research on disaster preparedness is limited, and even more so in specialised units such as obstetrics and evacuating a ward of maternal and neonatal patients present unique challenges. Being prepared for any disaster is the only assurance of effective patient healthcare during a disaster. This study explored and described nurses' knowledge and attitudes regarding preparedness for a disaster in an obstetric unit in a public institution. The study aimed to make recommendations to improve disaster preparedness in an obstetric ward based on the nurses' knowledge and attitudes.
Disaster; Emergency; Maternal; Midwives; Neonatal; Nurses; Obstetric; Pandemic; Preparedness; Public; Response