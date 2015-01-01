Abstract

BACKGROUND: The mechanisms underlying the relationship between workplace violence (WPV) and depressive symptoms in nurses have been less studied. This study aims to examine the mediating role of fear of future workplace violence (FFWV) and burnout in the association between WPV and depressive symptoms.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional web survey at 12 tertiary hospitals in Shandong province, China, in 2020. The Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CESD-10), the Chinese version of the Maslach Burnout Inventory-General Survey and the Fear of Future Violence at Work Scale were used to collect data. Descriptive statistics, independent sample t-test, one-way analysis of variance, Pearson's correlation coefficient, and ordinary least squares regression with bootstrap resampling were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depressive symptoms was 45.9% among nurses. The regression model showed that FFWV and burnout mediated the relationship between WPV and depressive symptoms. The total effects of WPV on depressive symptoms (3.109, 95% bootstrap CI:2.324 - 3.713) could be decomposed into direct (2.250, 95% bootstrap CI:1.583 - 2.917) and indirect effects (0.769, 95% bootstrap CI:0.543 - 1.012). Indirect effects mediated by FFWV and burnout were 0.203 (95% bootstrap CI:0.090 - 0.348) and 0.443 (95% bootstrap CI:0.262 - 0.642), respectively. Furthermore, serial multiple mediation analyses indicated that the indirect effect mediated by FFWV and burnout in a sequential manner was 0.123 (95% bootstrap CI:0.070 - 0.189).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of depressive symptoms among Chinese nurses was high. The WPV was an important risk factor for depressive symptoms and its negative effect was mediated by FFWV and burnout. The importance of decreasing WPV exposure and level of FFWV and burnout was emphasized to prevent depressive symptoms among nurses. The findings implied that hospital managers and health policy makers should not only develop targeted interventions to reduce exposure to WPV in daily work among all nurses, but also provide psychological support to nurses with WPV experience to reduce FFWV and burnout.

