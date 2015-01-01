Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence regarding the relationship between fasting blood glucose (FBG) and suicide attempts (SA) in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) was limited. Therefore, the objective of this research was to investigate whether FBG was independently related to SA in Chinese patients with first-episode drug-naïve (FEDN) MDD after adjusting for other covariates.



METHODS: The present study was a cross-sectional study. A total of 1718 participants (average age: 34.9 ± 12.4 years, 65.8% females) with FEDN MDD were involved in a hospital in China from September 2016 to December 2018. Multiple logistic regression analysis and smooth curve fitting were used to estimate the association between FBG and the risk of SA. The threshold effect was examined by the two-piecewise linear regression model. Interaction and stratified analyses were conducted according to sex, education, marital status, comorbid anxiety, and psychotic symptoms.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SA in patients with FEDN MDD was 20.1%. The result of fully adjusted binary logistic regression showed FBG was positively associated with the risk of SA (odds ratio (OR) = 1.62, 95% CI: 1.13-2.32). Smoothing plots also revealed a nonlinear relationship between FBG and SA, with the inflection point of FBG being 5.34 mmol/l. The effect sizes and the confidence intervals on the left and right sides of the inflection point were 0.53 (0.32-0.88, P = 0.014) and 1.48 (1.04-2.10, P = 0.030), respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: A U-shaped relationship between FBG and SA in FEDN MDD patients was found, with the lowest risk of SA at a FBG of 5.34 mmol/l, indicating that both the lower and higher FBG levels may lead to an increased risk of SA.

