Citation
Hulsmans DHG, Otten R, Poelen EAP, van Vonderen A, Daalmans S, Hasselman F, Olthof M, Lichtwarck-Aschoff A. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e378.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38773533
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Challenging behaviors like aggression and self-injury are dangerous for clients and staff in residential care. These behaviors are not well understood and therefore often labeled as "complex". Yet it remains vague what this supposed complexity entails at the individual level. This case-study used a three-step mixed-methods analytical strategy, inspired by complex systems theory. First, we construed a holistic summary of relevant factors in her daily life. Second, we described her challenging behavioral trajectory by identifying stable phases. Third, instability and extraordinary events in her environment were evaluated as potential change-inducing mechanisms between different phases. CASE PRESENTATION: A woman, living at a residential facility, diagnosed with mild intellectual disability and borderline personality disorder, who shows a chronic pattern of aggressive and self-injurious incidents. She used ecological momentary assessments to self-rate challenging behaviors daily for 560 days.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Borderline personality disorder; Case study; Complex systems; Ecological momentary assessments; Idiographic; Mild intellectual disability; Mixed-methods; Self-injury