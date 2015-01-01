Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite frequent discussions on the link between physical and mental health, the specific impact of physical fitness on mental well-being is yet to be fully established.



METHOD: This study, carried out between January 2022 and August 2023, involved 4,484 Chinese University students from eight universities located in various regions of China. It aimed to examine the association between physical fitness on psychological well-being. Descriptive statistics, t-tests, and logistic regression were used to analyze the association between physical fitness indicators (e.g., Body Mass Index (BMI), vital capacity, and endurance running) and mental health, assessed using Symptom Checklist-90 (SCL-90). All procedures were ethically approved, and participants consented to take part in.



RESULTS: Our analysis revealed that BMI, vital capacity, and endurance running scores significantly influence mental health indicators. Specifically, a 1-point increase in BMI increases the likelihood of an abnormal psychological state by 10.9%, while a similar increase in vital capacity and endurance running decreases the risk by 2.1% and 4.1%, respectively. In contrast, reaction time, lower limb explosiveness, flexibility, and muscle strength showed no significant effects on psychological states (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Improvements in BMI, vital capacity, and endurance running capabilities are associated with better mental health outcomes, highlighting their potential importance in enhancing overall well-being.

