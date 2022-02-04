|
Citation
Mukherjee A, Yatirajula SK, Kallakuri S, Paslawar S, Lempp H, Raman U, Kumar A, Essue BM, Sagar R, Singh R, Peiris D, Norton R, Thornicroft G, Maulik PK. BMJ Open 2024; 14(5): e081844.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38772584
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: There are around 250 million adolescents (10-19 years) in India. The prevalence of mental health-related morbidity among adolescents in India is approximately 7.3%. Vulnerable subpopulations among adolescents such as those living in slum communities are particularly at risk due to poor living conditions, financial difficulty and limited access to support services. Adolescents' Resilience and Treatment nEeds for Mental Health in Indian Slums (ARTEMIS) is a cluster randomised controlled trial of an intervention that intends to improve the mental health of adolescents living in slum communities in India. The aim of this paper is to describe the process evaluation protocol for ARTEMIS trial. The process evaluation will help to explain the intervention outcomes and understand how and why the intervention worked or did not work. It will identify contextual factors, intervention barriers and facilitators and the adaptations required for optimising implementation.
Language: en
Keywords
*Poverty Areas; *Suicide/psychology; Adolescent; Adolescents; Child; Clinical Trial; Depression & mood disorders; Depression/therapy/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Implementation Science; India; Male; MENTAL HEALTH; Protocols & guidelines; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Resilience, Psychological; Young Adult