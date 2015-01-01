SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCartan K, King-Hill S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2024.106849

38772756

BACKGROUND: Sibling sexual behaviour (SSB) is an existing, but poorly defined, area of professional practice and an emerging research area. Much of the research conversations are focused on defining the issue and thinking about the treatment and management of people affected by it. However, in line with other forms of sexual abuse, focus should also be on how SSB can be prevented from happening, alongside the prevention of repeat behaviours.

OBJECTIVE: In this paper the emerging debates around SSB prevention, what exists, and how it should develop is discussed.

METHODS: The recently developed sibling sexual behaviour mapping tool (SSB-MT) is discussed along with the socio-ecological model and a merged model, the sibling sexual behaviour-socio-ecological mapping tool (SSB-SEMT).

RESULTS: The alignment of SSB to existing EpiCrim frameworks.

CONCLUSIONS: The prevention of SSB fits within the broader Child Sexual Abuse frameworks and that the sibling sexual behaviour-socio-ecological mapping tool (SSB-SEMT) can be used to develop and introduce prevention interventions across the four prevention stages.


Family approaches; Intervention; Mapping tools; Prevention; Sexual abuse; Sibling sexual behaviour

