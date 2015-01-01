Abstract

In the current issue we offer perspectives from around the globe that present a wide range of approaches including systematic reviews, detailed qualitative analyses and innovative intervention assessments, highlighting the expanding boundaries of psychological research and clinical practice.

We begin by privileging the voice of the young people we work with -- from the challenges faced by care-experienced young individuals in accessing adequate mental health services explored through interpretative phenomenological analysis, to the nuanced needs arising from emerging health concerns such as Long COVID in youth. These papers underscore a crucial dialogue on how services can evolve to better address both traditional and novel health landscapes.



Articles focussing on groups for parents and carers of adolescents support shifts towards family-centred therapy modes, recognising the complexity of familial relationships. Community and parental involvement in mental health strategies emphasise collaboration and education as pivotal to enhancing treatment outcomes.



Several papers investigate the efficacy of various therapeutic interventions. This issue includes studies on preventative and early intervention strategies, as seen in the evaluation of cognitive behavioural therapy for anxiety-prone preschool children, which highlights the potential for mitigating more severe psychological issues early in life. Techniques like EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) show promise in addressing conditions such as depression and panic disorder in adolescents. A focus on specific, often underrepresented conditions such as functional tic-like behaviours and Functional Neurological Symptom Disorders brings to light the complexities in current clinical practices, advocating for more accurate assessments and tailored interventions.



The integration of technology in therapeutic contexts also emerges as a theme. Articles examining the feasibility of tech-driven interventions like internet-delivered cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia and gamified virtual reality for arachnophobia propose exciting possibilities for more engaging, accessible mental health support. Moreover, perspectives on the professional front are explored, particularly how practitioners perceive and integrate these technologies into their therapeutic repertoire, providing valuable insights into the frontline implementation of such tools. ...

