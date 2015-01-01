Abstract

PURPOSE: Multiple falls preventions exercise programs have been rolled out globally, however, few studies have explored the factors necessary for their implementation. This study aimed to investigate the factors influencing the implementation of "Steady Feet" (SF), a 12-week community fall prevention exercise intervention, for older adults living in Singapore. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study utilized purposive sampling to recruit two participant groups: (i) older adults who declined or withdrew from the program and (ii) providers of the program (eg, instructors). We conducted 22 semi-structured interviews, recordings were transcribed and translated, followed by thematic analysis. Data collection and analysis were informed by the PRECEDE-PROCEED framework, focusing on predisposing, enabling, and reinforcing factors.



RESULTS: Findings revealed two predisposing, four enabling, and two reinforcing themes. Predisposing themes encompassed (i) knowledge, attitudes, and practices of older adults towards exercises and falls prevention, and (ii) perceptions and attitudes of providers towards SF. Both older adults and providers identified several enabling elements in implementing SF, emphasizing the significance of (i) accessibility, availability, and affordability. Providers highlighted (ii) tools and structural support for continual engagement, (iii) minimizing variations in capabilities through a competency development program, and (iv) fostering synergistic partnerships. Positive reinforcement included (i) the role of providers in engaging and promoting participation, (ii) family support, social networks, and (iii) incentives for older adults. Conversely, both groups highlighted negative reinforcements, including (iv) communication issues and (v) repetitive exercises, while providers specifically identified (vi) labor constraints as a deterrent for implementation.



CONCLUSION: Findings indicate that effective implementation necessitates a multifaceted approach. Promoting participation involves engaging instructors, emphasizing social bonds and family involvement, offering incentives, and providing subsidized or free classes. A competency development program proved effective in reducing variations in providers' capabilities. Strengthening community partnerships, with management support, was crucial for ensuring the availability and accessibility of falls prevention programs.

