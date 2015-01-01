|
Ong RHS, Nurjono M, Oh HC, Lien CTC, Jumala J, Teo RCC, Gan P, Kan KLM, Rosle LF, Wee MK, Low SL. Clin. Interv. Aging 2024; 19: 857-871.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
38770185
PURPOSE: Multiple falls preventions exercise programs have been rolled out globally, however, few studies have explored the factors necessary for their implementation. This study aimed to investigate the factors influencing the implementation of "Steady Feet" (SF), a 12-week community fall prevention exercise intervention, for older adults living in Singapore. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study utilized purposive sampling to recruit two participant groups: (i) older adults who declined or withdrew from the program and (ii) providers of the program (eg, instructors). We conducted 22 semi-structured interviews, recordings were transcribed and translated, followed by thematic analysis. Data collection and analysis were informed by the PRECEDE-PROCEED framework, focusing on predisposing, enabling, and reinforcing factors.
Language: en
*Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Exercise Therapy/methods; *Independent Living; *Qualitative Research; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; community-dwelling; exercise; Exercise; falls prevention; Female; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Humans; Interviews as Topic; Male; Middle Aged; older adults; precede-proceed; qualitative; Singapore