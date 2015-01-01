Abstract

Background Postpartum depression (PPD) is a significant public health concern globally characterized by a spectrum of mood disturbances ranging from mild mood swings to severe depressive episodes initiating within four weeks post childbirth and potentially persisting up to 12 months. Besides affecting the mother, it also affects the mental health and development of the babies born to affected mothers. Despite its considerable burden and potential adverse effects on both maternal and child well-being, PPD often goes undetected and untreated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS A cross-sectional study was conducted from January 2024 to March 2024 at a tertiary care center in Gorakhpur to assess PPD in 280 postpartum women. The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) score ≥ 10 was used to confirm depression. Data collection involved a pretested, structured questionnaire. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 22 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY). A p-value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS The prevalence of PPD was 12.14%. Age and education were significant sociodemographic risk factors (p < 0.05). In psychosocial factors, adverse life events (p < 0.001), wishing for a male child but giving birth to a female (p = 0.01), domestic violence (p = 0.005), relationship issues, an alcoholic spouse (p = 0.01), and poor in-law relations (p < 0.001) were found to be linked to PPD. Obstetric factors such as complicated antenatal history, physical illness, cesarean section, complicated intranatal history, and postpartum complications were also found to be important factors.



CONCLUSION PPD affects many women, emphasizing the need for effective measures. Initiatives like the appointment of healthcare counselors and PPD screening programs in healthcare settings are essential to detect and support affected mothers.

Language: en