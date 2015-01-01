Abstract

Background During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans transitioned away from their normal routines, drove in motor vehicles less, and reduced their physical activity, ultimately influencing the incidence and nature of orthopedic injuries that were operatively managed. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and subsequent deconditioning on the mechanism of injury and severity of Lisfranc injury.



METHODS This retrospective study included patients with a traumatic Lisfranc injury who were surgically treated by a foot and ankle fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon between 2015 and 2021. Electronic health records were queried for patient demographics, mechanism of injury, physical exam findings, and pain scores. Preoperative radiographs were reviewed to grade Lisfranc injuries using the previously described Nunley-Vertullo classification system. Descriptive and univariate statistics were performed to compare 15 patients in the pre-COVID-19 cohort and 15 patients in the post-COVID-19 cohort.



RESULTS In the pre-COVID-19 cohort, 80% (n=12/15) of the patients were female, the mean age was 46±15 years, the mean BMI was 29.7±7 kg/m(2), and the mean follow-up period was 18.1±12 months. In the post-COVID-19 cohort, 53% (n=8/15) of the patients were female, the mean age was 48.5±17 years, the mean BMI was 31.4±7 kg/m(2), and the mean follow-up period was 9.5±4 months. Significantly higher proportions of plantar ecchymosis (n=8/15, 53%), neuropathic pain (n=7/15, 47%), and swelling (n=12/15, 80%) were present in the post-COVID-19 cohort. A low-energy mechanism of injury was sustained by 73% (n=11/15) of the pre-COVID-19 cohort and 80% (n=12/15) of the post-COVID-19 cohort. Lisfranc injuries for the pre-COVID-19 cohort and the post-COVID-19 cohort demonstrated the following classifications: Grade 1 (33%, n=5/15 vs. 40%, n=6/15), Grade 2 (60%, n=9/15 vs. 53%, n=8/15), and Grade 3 (7%, n=1/15 vs. 7%, n=1/15).



CONCLUSION Although a higher proportion of plantar ecchymosis, neuropathic pain, and swelling was observed, there was no association between a low mechanism of injury and a higher grade of Lisfranc injury following the COVID-19 pandemic.

