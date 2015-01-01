Abstract

BACKGROUND: Treatment management for opioid poisoning is critical and, at the same time, requires specialized knowledge and skills. This study was designed to develop and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predicting the maintenance dose and duration of hospital stay in opioid poisoning, in order to facilitate appropriate clinical decision-making.



METHOD AND RESULTS: This study used artificial intelligence technology to predict the maintenance dose and duration of administration by selecting clinical and paraclinical features that were selected by Pearson correlation (filter method) (Stage 1) and then the (wrapper method) Recursive Feature Elimination Cross-Validated (RFECV) (Stage2). The duration of administration was divided into two categories: A (which includes a duration of less than or equal to 24 h of infusion) and B (more than 24 h of naloxone infusion). XGBoost algorithm model with an accuracy rate of 91.04%, a prediction rate of 91.34%, and a sensitivity rate of 91.04% and area under the Curve (AUC) 0.97 was best model for classification patients. Also, the best maintenance dose of naloxone was obtained with XGBoost algorithm with R(2) = 0.678. Based on the selected algorithm, the most important features for classifying patients for the duration of treatment were bicarbonate, respiration rate, physical sign, The partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PCO(2)), diastolic blood pressure, pulse rate, naloxone bolus dose, Blood Creatinine(Cr), Body temperature (T). The most important characteristics for determining the maintenance dose of naloxone were physical signs, bolus dose of 4.5 mg/kg, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) and intensive care unit (ICU) add.



CONCLUSION: A predictive model can significantly enhance the decision-making and clinical care provided by emergency physicians in hospitals and medical settings. XGBoost was found to be the superior model.

