Abstract

By conducting a mixed-design experiment using simplified accident handling tasks performed by two-person teams, this study examined the effects of automation function and condition (before, during, and after malfunction) on human performance. Five different and non-overlapping functions related to human information processing model were considered and their malfunctions were set in a first-failure way. The results showed that while the automation malfunction impaired task performance, the performance degradation for information analysis was more severe than response planning. Contrary to other functions, the situation awareness for response planning and response implementation tended to increase during malfunctioning and decrease after. In addition, decreased task performance reduced trust in automation, and malfunctions in earlier stages of information processing resulted in lower trust. Suggestions provided for the design and training related to automation emphasise the importance of high-level cognitive support and the benefit of involving automation error handling in training.

