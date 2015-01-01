SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dong X, Li Z. Ergonomics 2024; 67(6): 866-880.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00140139.2024.2307964

PMID

38770836

Abstract

By conducting a mixed-design experiment using simplified accident handling tasks performed by two-person teams, this study examined the effects of automation function and condition (before, during, and after malfunction) on human performance. Five different and non-overlapping functions related to human information processing model were considered and their malfunctions were set in a first-failure way. The results showed that while the automation malfunction impaired task performance, the performance degradation for information analysis was more severe than response planning. Contrary to other functions, the situation awareness for response planning and response implementation tended to increase during malfunctioning and decrease after. In addition, decreased task performance reduced trust in automation, and malfunctions in earlier stages of information processing resulted in lower trust. Suggestions provided for the design and training related to automation emphasise the importance of high-level cognitive support and the benefit of involving automation error handling in training.


Language: en

Keywords

*Automation; *Task Performance and Analysis; Adult; automation malfunction; Awareness; Female; Human-automation interaction; Humans; Male; Man-Machine Systems; situation awareness; team performance; trust; Trust; Young Adult

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print