Pnishi I, Shala M, Morina N, Maercker A, Heim E. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1321452.
38770258
OBJECTIVES: Existing research recognizes the critical role that social, sociodemographic, and acculturative processes play in increasing vulnerability for experiencing psychological distress among second-generation migrants. However, to date, far too little attention has been given to the study of psychological distress in this social group. The main objective of this study is to examine cultural identities, as well as expressions and causes of psychological distress among second-generation Albanian-speaking migrants in Switzerland.
Albanian migrants; cultural concepts of distress; cultural identity; parentification; psychological distress; qualitative research; second-generation migrants; young adults