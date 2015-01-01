SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pnishi I, Shala M, Morina N, Maercker A, Heim E. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1321452.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2024.1321452

PMID

38770258

PMCID

PMC11104449

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Existing research recognizes the critical role that social, sociodemographic, and acculturative processes play in increasing vulnerability for experiencing psychological distress among second-generation migrants. However, to date, far too little attention has been given to the study of psychological distress in this social group. The main objective of this study is to examine cultural identities, as well as expressions and causes of psychological distress among second-generation Albanian-speaking migrants in Switzerland.

METHODS: Semi-structured qualitative interviews were conducted with 13 Albanian-speaking participants between 19 and 35 years of age using the interview of the Barts Explanatory Model Inventory. Data were analyzed by qualitative content analysis using MAXQDA-2018 software.

FINDINGS: Study participants showed bicultural identities, which caused value conflicts and a feeling of being "caught" between Swiss and Albanian culture. Some participants experienced the fear of disappointing their parents. Others find it difficult to deal with conflicting norms and values. Parentification was another important cause within their cultural concept of distress. At the same time, (implicit) social support, i.e., spending time with the family and the community, was an important coping mechanism.

CONCLUSION: Second-generation immigrants are exposed to specific risk factors for psychological distress. A better understanding of these risk factors and their coping mechanisms is essential for providing them with meaningful support services, both in prevention and psychotherapy.


Language: en

Keywords

Albanian migrants; cultural concepts of distress; cultural identity; parentification; psychological distress; qualitative research; second-generation migrants; young adults

