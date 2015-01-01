|
Citation
|
Ferretti F, Gualtieri G, Masti A, Uvelli A. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1343585.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38770262
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In the last decades, a large body of literature has explored the topic of perceived safety and fear of crime in urban environments. The effects of psychological factors on such feelings have been studied, but rarely using prospective studies, and never when these factors intercept a worldwide dramatic event like the pandemic. This research aimed to analyze the variations of the feelings of urban safety during the pandemic, the role of resiliency and the effect of psychological stressors such as anxiety, stress, and depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; COVID-19; depression; ego-resiliency; stress; urban safety