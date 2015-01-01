|
Citation
Gillard A, Mountjoy M, Vertommen T, Radziszewski S, Boudreault V, Durand-Bush N, Parent S. Front. Sports Act. Living 2024; 6: e1406925.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38770239
PMCID
Abstract
Safeguarding athletes from interpersonal violence (IV) in sport is an important topic of concern. Athlete Health and Performance (AHP) team members working with athletes have a professional, ethical, and moral duty to protect the health of athletes, prevent IV, and intervene when it occurs. However, little is known on their respective roles regarding IV in sport and their needs to fulfill their responsibility of safeguarding athletes. The aim of this review is to synthesize knowledge about the roles, readiness to change and training needs of AHP team members to navigate IV in sport. A total of 43 articles are included in the review.
Language: en
Keywords
Athlete Health and Performance team members; duty of care; interpersonal violence; safe sport; safeguarding; sport; training