Citation
Crawford AD, Salisbury EJ, McGrath JM. Health Justice 2024; 12(1): e22.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38771509
Abstract
PURPOSE: Preliminary studies have suggested that women are responsive to using technology to manage their health, due to its discreet, convenient, and cost-effective nature. Yet, there are limited mobile health (mHealth) apps specific to women's needs, particularly those on probation. The purpose of this study was to explore features of 2 existing mHealth applications related to sexual health and safety, specific to interpersonal and sexual violence, to answer research questions related to the usability, barriers, and facilitators of mHealth app use for women on probation. SUBJECTS: We purposefully sampled from a local adult probation site and utilized snow-ball sampling to recruit 11 women who were on probation and owned iPhones.
Language: en
Keywords
Community supervision; Interpersonal violence; MHealth; Probation; Safety; Self-efficacy; Sexual health; Technology; Women