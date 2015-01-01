Abstract

BACKGROUND: Global surgery research efforts have been criticized for failure to transition from problem identification to intervention implementation. We developed a context-appropriate trauma quality improvement (TQI) bundle to ameliorate care gaps at a regional referral hospital in Cameroon. We determined associations between bundle implementation and improvement in trauma resuscitation practices.



METHODS: We implemented a TQI bundle consisting of a hospital-specific trauma protocol, staff training, a trauma checklist, provision of essential emergency trauma supplies in the resuscitation area, and monthly quality improvement meetings. We compared trends in target process measures (e.g., frequency and timing of vital sign collection and primary survey interventions) in the six-month period pre- and post-bundle implementation using Wilcoxon rank-sum and Fisher's exact tests.



RESULTS: We compared 246 pre-bundle patients with 203 post-bundle patients. Post-bundle patients experienced a greater proportion of all vital signs collected compared to the pre-intervention cohort (0 % pre-bundle vs. 69 % post-bundle, p < 0.001); specifically, the proportion of respiratory rate (0.8 % pre-bundle vs. 76 % post-bundle, p < 0.001) and temperature (7 % pre-bundle vs. 91 % post-bundle, p < 0.001) vital sign collection significantly increased. The post-bundle cohort had vital signs measured sooner (74 % vital signs measured within 15 min of arrival pre-bundle vs. 90 % post-bundle, p < 0.001) and more frequently per patient (7 % repeated vitals pre-bundle vs 52 % post-bundle, p < 0.001). Key primary survey interventions such as respiratory interventions (1 % pre-bundle vs. 8 % post-bundle, p < 0.001) and cervical collar placement (0 % pre-bundle vs. 7 % post-bundle, p < 0.001) also increased in the post-bundle cohort.



CONCLUSIONS: The implementation of a context-appropriate TQI bundle was associated with significant improvements in previously identified trauma care deficits at a single regional hospital. Data-derived interventions targeting frontline capacity at the local level can bridge the gap between identifying care limitations and improvement in resource-limited settings.

