Abstract

The legalization of cannabis in Canada has accelerated the need for a standardized approach to measuring and communicating the amount of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis products. This article offers an overview of the considerations associated with establishing and implementing a standard THC unit in the Canadian context. The article begins by discussing the applications of a standard THC unit, emphasizing its potential use in product labelling, consumer education, and product reporting and surveillance. The article then examines key considerations for identifying what a Canadian THC unit should be set at, specifically within the context of a country with a regulated commercial cannabis market. This is followed by a discussion of additional considerations related to the adoption of a Canadian THC unit, including its use across various product formats and modes of administration. A significant focus of this article is on prioritizing public health and safety and informed decision-making among adult consumers as the legal cannabis market evolves. Collaboration among various stakeholders, such as government agencies, industry, and public health professionals, is highlighted as crucial for a successful transition to the use of Canada's THC unit.

