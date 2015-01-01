|
Yin Y, Workman TE, Blosnich JR, Brandt CA, Skanderson M, Shao Y, Goulet JL, Zeng-Treitler Q. Int. J. Public Health 2024; 69: e1606855.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38770181
OBJECTIVES: Suicide risk is elevated in lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals. Limited data on LGBT status in healthcare systems hinder our understanding of this risk. This study used natural language processing to extract LGBT status and a deep neural network (DNN) to examine suicidal death risk factors among US Veterans.
*Artificial Intelligence; *Sexual and Gender Minorities/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; *Veterans/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Aged; Case-Control Studies; deep learning; explainable artificial intelligence; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Natural Language Processing; risk factors; Risk Factors; sexual and gender minority; suicide mortality; United States/epidemiology