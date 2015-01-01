Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Conducting urgent eye trauma surgery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic poses distinct difficulties, as strict infection control measures are crucial to safeguard both patients and medical staff. Nonetheless, eye trauma remains a significant contributor to avoidable vision loss in developing countries. CASE PRESENTATION: A 57-year-old man presented with redness, bleeding, and injury in the left eye after a motorcycle accident 9 h prior to hospital admission, along with a torn wound on his left cheek. The visual acuity in the left eye showed no light perception. Limited eye movement in all directions, eyelid hematoma, conjunctival injection, hyphema, and tissue protrusion from the limbus at 6 to 8 o'clock positions were observed. The patient had a history of cataract surgery (+) in both eyes and was diagnosed with an open globe injury with zone II penetrating trauma, accompanied by full hyphema, vitreous and choroid prolapse in the left eye, and a confirmed case of COVID-19. Evisceration of the left eye was performed following the basic guidelines for ocular trauma surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Postoperative follow-up was conducted as usual by the operator in isolation for confirmed COVID-19 patients with no significant complaints. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Urgent surgical intervention is necessary to prevent visual impairment, following guidelines recommending surgery within 4-72 h. Ocular tissue may facilitate COVID-19 transmission via the nasolacrimal system, posing risks to healthcare workers, particularly during surgery. Preoperative measures, including obtaining COVID-19 status and providing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), are crucial. Minimizing aerosol-generating procedures and employing virucidal disinfection further mitigates the transmission risks. This case underscores the need to balance immediate intervention for eye injuries with safety protocols for COVID-19, emphasizing standardized PPE and surgical procedures to safeguard healthcare professionals.



CONCLUSION: Incorporating insights gained during the COVID-19 pandemic will fortify healthcare systems against future pandemics. In particular, it enables effective surgical emergency response while mitigating infectious disease risks.

