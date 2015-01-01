|
Citation
|
El Omri G, Taghouan A, Rais H, Younes H, Rachid M, Heddat A. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 119: e109775.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38772243
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Genital self-mutilation presents significant surgical challenges, particularly when complicated by psychiatric disorders. This case highlights the critical role of surgical intervention in the management of self-inflicted severe penile injuries and underscores the need to integrate surgical and psychiatric care to optimise results. CASE PRESENTATION: A 43-year-old man, with progressive psychiatric issues, self-inflicted penile amputation. He arrived late in the emergency room with a poorly preserved amputated penis, complicating potential reimplantation. The surgeons extensively debrided and created a urethrostomy on the anterior scrotum wall, preparing for future phalloplasty. This planning ensured tissue viability and minimised postoperative complications. Early psychiatric evaluations revealed hebephrenic schizophrenia. Unfortunately, after psychiatric stabilisation, he was lost to follow-up and was not present for phalloplasty.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Case report; Genital self-mutilation; Genitourinary trauma; Schizophrenia; Self penile amputation; Severe penile lesion