Abstract

BACKGROUND: While many studies have established a positive correlation between adolescents' internet addiction and mental health problems, most of these studies have overlooked the internal heterogeneity of Internet addiction. This study aims to identify latent profiles among adolescents based on their Internet addiction and to examine the differences in aggression, depression, and anxiety across these profiles.



METHODS: We conducted a survey involving 7422 adolescents and administered the Young's Internet Addiction Test, Aggression Behavior Questionnaire, Patient Health Questionnaire-9, and Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale. Latent profile analysis was utilized to categorize Internet addiction profiles among adolescents. Associations between Internet addiction profiles and related factors were examined using the Bolck-Croon-Hagenaars method.



RESULTS: Latent profile analysis suggested four profiles of Internet addiction, which were labeled: Regular, Risk, Low Internet addiction, and Internet addiction. The Internet addiction profile showed higher levels of aggression, depression, and anxiety than the Low Internet addiction profile. The Low Internet addiction profile had higher levels of aggression, depression, and anxiety than the Risk profile. The Risk profile demonstrated higher levels of aggression, depression, and anxiety when compared to the Regular profile. LIMITATIONS: Limitations include the cross-sectional design and the self-report measures.



CONCLUSIONS: The identified Internet addiction profiles offer differential predictions for aggression, depression, and anxiety. These results underscore the significance of employing latent profile analysis when exploring the associations between Internet addiction and mental health issues.

Language: en