Abstract

BACKGROUND: Neuropsychiatric symptoms affect the majority of dementia patients. Past studies report high rates of potentially inappropriate prescribing of psychotropic medications in this population. We investigate differences in neuropsychiatric diagnoses and psychotropic medication prescribing in a local US cohort by sex and race.



METHODS: We utilize Medicare claims and prescription fill records in a cohort of 100% Medicare North and South Carolina beneficiaries ages 50 and above for the year 2017 with a dementia diagnosis. We identify dementia and quantify diagnosis of anxiety, depression and psychosis using validated coding algorithms. We search Medicare claims for antianxiety, antidepressant and antipsychotic medications to determine prescriptions filled.



RESULTS: Anxiety and depression were diagnosed at higher rates in White patients; psychosis at higher rates in Black patients. (P <.001) Females were diagnosed with anxiety, depression and psychosis at higher rates than males (P <.001) and filled more antianxiety and antidepressant medications than males. (P <.001) Black and Other race patients filled more antipsychotic medications for anxiety, depression and psychosis than White patients. (P <.001) Antidepressants were prescribed at higher rates than antianxiety or antipsychotic medications across all patients and diagnoses. Of patients with no neuropsychiatric diagnosis, 11.4% were prescribed an antianxiety medication, 22.8% prescribed an antidepressant and 7.6% prescribed an antipsychotic.



CONCLUSIONS: The high fill rate of antianxiety (benzodiazepine) medications in dementia patients, especially females is a concern. Patients are prescribed psychotropic medications at high rates. This practice may represent potentially inappropriate prescribing. Patient/caregiver education with innovative community outreach and care delivery models may help decrease medication use.

