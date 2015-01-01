|
Citation
Villalba K, Latorre-Garcia W, Attonito J. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38769893
Abstract
The relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV), depression, and risky alcohol use is complex and multi-dimensional. Depression has been documented as a common consequence of experiencing IPV, where depressed individuals might turn to substances like alcohol as a coping mechanism. Thus, assessing the indirect effect of depression in the relationship between IPV and alcohol abuse in African American and Hispanic women is warranted. Cross-sectional data was collected from 152 African American and Hispanic women living in Miami, Florida. Descriptive statistics, correlation analysis, and Hayes' direct and indirect mediation analyses were conducted. A total of 77% reported IPV. The mean age was 42.84 (SD = 10.69). About 57% of participants identified as African American, and 62% identified as Hispanic/Latino. On average, participant depression scores (8.6, SD = 5.7) showed mild-to-moderate severity, and the average alcohol abuse score was 15.5 (±8.9), suggesting risky alcohol use. IPV was directly associated with alcohol abuse (β = .50, 95% CI [.18,.82]; [R(2) = .059, F(1, 150) = 9.37, p < .001), and with depression (β = .48, 95% CI [.27,.69]; [R(2) = .119, F(1, 150) = 20.43, p < .001). Depression modified the effect of IPV on alcohol abuse by about 19% (β = .56, 95% CI [.33,.80]; [R(2) = .185, F(2, 149) = 16.87, p < .0026).
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol abuse; depression; intimate partner violence; mediation model; physical violence (abuse)