Abstract

The relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV), depression, and risky alcohol use is complex and multi-dimensional. Depression has been documented as a common consequence of experiencing IPV, where depressed individuals might turn to substances like alcohol as a coping mechanism. Thus, assessing the indirect effect of depression in the relationship between IPV and alcohol abuse in African American and Hispanic women is warranted. Cross-sectional data was collected from 152 African American and Hispanic women living in Miami, Florida. Descriptive statistics, correlation analysis, and Hayes' direct and indirect mediation analyses were conducted. A total of 77% reported IPV. The mean age was 42.84 (SD = 10.69). About 57% of participants identified as African American, and 62% identified as Hispanic/Latino. On average, participant depression scores (8.6, SD = 5.7) showed mild-to-moderate severity, and the average alcohol abuse score was 15.5 (±8.9), suggesting risky alcohol use. IPV was directly associated with alcohol abuse (β = .50, 95% CI [.18,.82]; [R(2) = .059, F(1, 150) = 9.37, p < .001), and with depression (β = .48, 95% CI [.27,.69]; [R(2) = .119, F(1, 150) = 20.43, p < .001). Depression modified the effect of IPV on alcohol abuse by about 19% (β = .56, 95% CI [.33,.80]; [R(2) = .185, F(2, 149) = 16.87, p < .0026).



RESULTS of this study suggest that depression is an important component to be considered when addressing alcohol abuse among women with experiences of IPV. This study highlights the importance of assessing women who report IPV for depressive symptoms when treating alcohol use disorders.

Language: en