Abstract

This research reports findings from a study to explore the efficacy of a video-based training with college students to determine the extent to which the training shifted student perceptions of hazing, increased willingness and ability to intervene in situations where hazing is occurring, and altered student perceptions of hazing social norms. The study included two experimental groups and a control group at each of the three data-gathering sessions at three U.S. universities. Each of the universities belonged to the Hazing Prevention Consortium and had demonstrated a willingness to prevent hazing on their campuses. The 17-minute hazing prevention documentary We Don't Haze, developed using a bystander intervention framework, was administered in two experimental conditions: video-only and video plus facilitated discussion. Participants (n = 318) were members of a leadership development program, resident advisors, and club sport athletes and were randomly assigned to one of the two treatment groups or the control group. Students who viewed the video-based training and students who viewed the video and engaged in a follow-up facilitated discussion significantly shifted their perceptions of hazing and indicated an increased willingness and ability to intervene and help others who are experiencing or have experienced hazing, compared to students who viewed a general leadership video. The results of this study indicate that the tested hazing prevention trainings-both the stand-alone video, We Don't Haze, and the video plus discussion-hold promise for strengthening knowledge of the full range of harm associated with hazing, while amplifying perceptions that support hazing prevention and diminishing perceptions that contribute to normalizing hazing.

Language: en