Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social variables are correlates of mortality. A number of social variables were used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create a Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). SVI has been used as a correlate of health status. Age-adjusted mortality rates have been higher in Mississippi than in other states. Within Mississippi, the Delta region has had higher mortality. To test the hypothesis that social vulnerability was associated with mortality rate within the state, we examined SVI of counties in Mississippi as related to mortality from all causes in 2016-2020.



METHODS: The CDC/ATSDR SVI ranks each census tract on 16 social factors, including poverty, lack of vehicle access, and crowded housing, and groups them into four related themes. Using CDC Wonder, we gathered data analyzing age-adjusted rate of death from all causes (AAR) in Mississippi Counties from 2016 to 2020, combined (reporting the death rate per 100,000 persons). Descriptive statistics were computed for each variable. Pearson correlation analysis, bivariable and multivariable regression analysis was done using Microsoft Excel version 16.77. The dependent variable was AAR and independent variables were for themes from the SVI.



RESULTS: AAR varied greatly amongst counties in Mississippi. Higher AAR was seen in northwestern areas of Mississippi. The county with the lowest AAR (730 per 100,000 persons) had only half the AAR of the county with the highest AAR (1313.3 per 100,000 persons). The association of SVI THEME 1 (socioeconomic status) with AAR in Mississippi was positive. Linear regression analysis showed a coefficient of 203.5, 95 % CI 111.9-295.0, p = 0. 0.0000305. R square was 0.20. The addition of the following themes added little to the variation in AAR explained: SVI THEME 2 (household characteristics), SVI THEME 3 (racial and ethnic minority status), and SVI THEME 4 (housing type/transportation).



CONCLUSION: Socioeconomic status explained a fifth of the variation in AAR among Mississippi counties in 2016-2020.

