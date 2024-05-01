Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the present study was to examine the inflammation markers of patients who have attempted suicide by comparing them with those of healthy controls. The leukocyte cell levels, Neutrophil/Lymphocyte Ratios (NLR), Basophil/Lymphocyte Ratios (BLR), Platelet/Lymphocyte Ratios (PLR), Monocyte/Lymphocyte Ratios (MLR), Systemic Inflammation Index (SII), Neutrophil/Albumin Ratios (NAR) values were compared with those of healthy controls.



METHOD: A total of 376 people were included in the study (276 patients who attempted suicide, and 100 healthy people (the control group)). The demographic data and laboratory parameters of the participants were analyzed from the hospital automation system.



RESULTS: The participants' female/male ratio was 158/118 (42.8%/57.1%) in the group of patients who attempted suicide and 41/59 (41/59%) in the control group. When the distribution of laboratory parameters was evaluated, although the NLR, BLR, NAR, SII, and MLR values, which are indicators of peripheral inflammation, were high in patients who attempted suicide (p = 0.049 for MLR, p = 0.000 for other values), the PLR (p = 0.586) value did not differ significantly between the groups. Patients who had attempted more than one suicide had elevated BLR (p = 0.007), SII (p = 0.003), and NAR (p = 0.003) values.



DISCUSSION: Based on the results obtained, it was considered that paying attention to inflammation parameters in patient follow-ups, and monitoring of SII, NLR, BLR, and NAR values of patients who had attempted suicide once would be beneficial in preventing future suicide attempts. These results strengthen the idea that inflammatory processes play roles in the pathophysiology of suicidal behavior. However, further studies are needed to elucidate the complex pathophysiological mechanisms of immune pathways underlying suicidal behavior.

Language: en