Liu JM, Gao M, Zhang R, Wong NML, Wu J, Chan CCH, Lee TMC. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 175: 374-380.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38772128
There are multiple risk and protective factors for depression. The association between these factors with vulnerability to depression is unclear. Such knowledge is an important insight into assessing risk for developing depression for precision interventions. Based on the behavioral data of 496 participants (all unmarried and not cohabiting, with a college education level or above), we applied machine-learning approaches to model risk and protective factors in estimating depression and its symptoms. Then, we employed Random Forest to identify important factors which were then used to differentiate participants who had high risk of depression from those who had low risk.
Depression; Loneliness; Machine-learning model; Resilience; Stress