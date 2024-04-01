Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous studies show that performers face higher risk of voice injury and experience greater impairment compared to nonperformers. Understanding the factors influencing support for performers is important for improving outcomes.



METHODS: An anonymous online survey was distributed to a target audience of performers with past voice injury, inquiring about their understanding of voice injury "red flags," access to voice care support resources, treatment adherence, and comfort discussing injury with others. Responses were analyzed considering various clinicodemographic factors and aspects related to care and treatment.



RESULTS: The survey was completed by 151 performers with self-reported history of voice injury, representing multiple performance genres. Participants commonly sought help from a general otolaryngologist (52; 34.44%), laryngologist (41; 27.15%), or voice teacher (40; 26.49%) and treatments included voice therapy, rest, medication, and surgery, with a majority reporting high treatment adherence (129; 87.16%), a statistically significant factor in resolving symptoms. Those with partial or nonadherence cited financial/insurance barriers, scheduling/availability conflicts, or treatment dissatisfaction. Participants reported high awareness of voice injury "red flags" (mean 86.80; SD 18.87%), and moderate access to voice care tools/resources (mean 74.76; SD 29.1) and a voice team (mean 71.23; SD 36.52), but low support from management/production teams (mean 50.69; SD 37.23). Several expressed a desire for better education about preventive care (mean 70.06; SD 37.78). Comfort levels in discussing voice injuries varied across social contexts, but those working with voice teachers were more comfortable discussing their voice problems with colleagues and peers.



CONCLUSION: This study explores performers' perspectives on accessing care for voice injuries and emphasizes the importance of increased preventive education to address the ongoing stigma surrounding voice injuries and to foster a supportive environment for performers seeking help. Additionally, the study highlights the role of voice professionals in both providing and advocating for support systems for performers with voice injury.

