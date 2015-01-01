Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand obstetric provider perspectives on child protective services (CPS)-mandated reporting requirements and how they affect care for pregnant and postpartum patients with opioid use disorder (OUD).



METHODS: Key informant interviews were conducted virtually with obstetricians, nurse practitioners, and social workers caring for obstetric patients (n = 12). Providers were asked about their experience as mandated reporters working with patients with OUD. Transcripts were independently coded by two staff, and content analysis was used to identify themes.



RESULTS: Our analysis resulted in six thematic areas, including CPS-mandated strengths, concerns related to CPS reporting requirements, implementation of mandates, supporting patients after CPS report, communication between stakeholders, and the impact on care. Providers noted that the fear of CPS involvement causes some patients to delay or not engage in care. Other patients are hesitant to accept medications for OUD for fear of CPS involvement. The inconsistencies in how reporting mandates are applied and how CPS handles cases make communication about the policies challenging for providers and create anxiety for patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study indicate that mandated reporting requirements and the potential for CPS involvement are perceived to have minimal positive effects on perinatal individuals with OUD and may negatively affect patients and their care. Clinicaltrials.gov number: NCT04240392.

Language: en