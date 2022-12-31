|
Bauer B, Norel R, Leow A, Rached ZA, Wen B, Cecchi G. JMIR Ment. Health 2024; 11: e57234.
38771256
BACKGROUND: Rates of suicide have increased by over 35% since 1999. Despite concerted efforts, our ability to predict, explain, or treat suicide risk has not significantly improved over the past 50 years.
Language: en
*Linguistics; *Mental Disorders/psychology/epidemiology/classification; *Social Media/statistics & numerical data; *Suicide/psychology; AI; anxiety; artificial intelligence; depression; downstream analyses; explainable AI; explainable artificial intelligence; Humans; large language model; LLM; mental health; mental health disorder; mental health disorders; natural language processing; Natural Language Processing; online; online discussions; social media; stress; suicide; trauma; web-based discussions