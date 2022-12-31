Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rates of suicide have increased by over 35% since 1999. Despite concerted efforts, our ability to predict, explain, or treat suicide risk has not significantly improved over the past 50 years.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to use large language models to understand natural language use during public web-based discussions (on Reddit) around topics related to suicidality.



METHODS: We used large language model-based sentence embedding to extract the latent linguistic dimensions of user postings derived from several mental health-related subreddits, with a focus on suicidality. We then applied dimensionality reduction to these sentence embeddings, allowing them to be summarized and visualized in a lower-dimensional Euclidean space for further downstream analyses. We analyzed 2.9 million posts extracted from 30 subreddits, including r/SuicideWatch, between October 1 and December 31, 2022, and the same period in 2010.



RESULTS: Our results showed that, in line with existing theories of suicide, posters in the suicidality community (r/SuicideWatch) predominantly wrote about feelings of disconnection, burdensomeness, hopeless, desperation, resignation, and trauma. Further, we identified distinct latent linguistic dimensions (well-being, seeking support, and severity of distress) among all mental health subreddits, and many of the resulting subreddit clusters were in line with a statistically driven diagnostic classification system-namely, the Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology (HiTOP)-by mapping onto the proposed superspectra.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, our findings provide data-driven support for several language-based theories of suicide, as well as dimensional classification systems for mental health disorders. Ultimately, this novel combination of natural language processing techniques can assist researchers in gaining deeper insights about emotions and experiences shared on the web and may aid in the validation and refutation of different mental health theories.

