Abstract

INTRODUCTION: U.S. military women were at risk of combat exposure and injury from asymmetric warfare during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Previous research has yielded mixed results when examining sex differences in PTSD following operational deployment. To date, no study has explored sex differences in PTSD after combat injury.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective study included U.S. military service men and women who experienced a combat injury in Iraq or Afghanistan (March 2003 to March 2013) and completed a Post-Deployment Health Assessment (PDHA) within 1 year of injury. The PDHA is administered at the end of deployment and includes the 4-item Primary Care PTSD Screen. The prevalence of screening positive for PTSD was evaluated by sex using a chi-square test. Multivariable logistic regression was used to assess the association between sex and PTSD while adjusting for covariates.



RESULTS: The study sample included 16,215 injured military personnel (666 women and 15,549 men). The average time between injury and PDHA was 132 days (SD = 91.0). Overall, women had a higher prevalence of screening positive for PTSD than men (48.3% vs. 40.9%, P < .001). In multivariable regression, women had higher odds than men of screening positive for PTSD (odds ratio, 1.34; 95% confidence interval, 1.14-1.57). Psychiatric history was the strongest predictor of screening positive for PTSD regardless of sex (odds ratio, 1.59; 95% confidence interval, 1.45-1.74).



CONCLUSIONS: In this novel study of military service members, women were more likely to screen positive for PTSD than men after combat injury. Strategies to mitigate PTSD, enhance resiliency, and incorporate psychological care into injury rehabilitation programs for women may be needed for future U.S. military conflicts where they will play a larger role in combat operations.

