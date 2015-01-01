SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Martinet C, Cungi PJ, Morin J. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

DOI

10.1093/milmed/usae206

PMID

38771008

Abstract

The incidence of diving accidents is increasing. Point-of-care ultrasound is the only imaging tool available in the field for the military physician who practices in isolated conditions. While ultrasound is integrated in the pre-hospital evaluation protocols of severe trauma patients, few applications are described for diving accident victims. Through a clinical case, we propose an algorithm of ultrasound triage for diving accidents with pulmonary symptoms. Point-of-care ultrasound makes it possible to avoid a risky transfer, by supporting a diagnosis and the treatment on the spot, to rule out contraindications to recompression, and to detect and monitor the treatment of high-risk complications such as the capillary leak syndrome.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print