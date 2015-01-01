|
Addington D, Marshall T, Rosenblatt A, Bond GR, Goldman HH. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38769908
OBJECTIVE: This study investigated variations in the measurement of fidelity to coordinated specialty care (CSC) within the Early Psychosis Intervention Network (EPINET), a learning health system that consists of 101 CSC programs within eight hubs. The study investigated the degree to which five fidelity scales could be mapped onto a standard scale.
Learning health system; process assessment health care; program evaluation health services research; psychotic disorders; quality of health care