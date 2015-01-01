Abstract

Maternal history of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) has been identified as a robust risk factor for offspring emotional and behavioral problems, including risk for offspring STBs. The impact of maternal history of STBs has been well-documented in adolescent and young adult samples, with emerging research highlighting the need to examine early clinical correlates of risk in young children, prior to the emergence of STBs. In an extension of prior work, the current study examined associations between maternal history of STBs and previously identified emotional and behavioral correlates of STBs (negative affect, internalizing problems, attention problems, aggressive behavior) in young children. These associations were examined in a mother-preschooler sample (n = 158, mean preschooler age=41.52 months) with approximately half of mothers endorsing a history of STBs and 20 % of the sample scoring at the threshold that indicates suicide risk. In multivariate models, maternal history of STBs was significantly associated with preschooler aggressive behavior, assessed via mother- (β=0.19) and teacher-report (β=0.21), as well as mother-reported negative affect (β=0.22).



RESULTS document a link between maternal history of STBs and increased risk for heightened negative affect and aggressive behavior at home and school during the sensitive preschool period.



FINDINGS are discussed within the context of enhancing models of intergenerational transmission suicide risk.

