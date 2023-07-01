Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Comprehensive description of the global burden of MDD and its attributable risk factors is essential for policymaking but currently lacking. In this study, we aim to estimate the burden of MDD in terms of incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability (YLDs), along with its attributable risk factors at global, regional, and rational level between 1990 and 2019, using data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019. Data analysis was completed on July 1, 2023. In 2019, 274.80 million (95 % uncertainty interval [UI], 241.28 to 312.77) new cases of MDD were identified globally, with an increase of 59 % from 1990. A total of 37.20 million (25.65 to 51.22) YLDs were attributable to MDD, accounting for the largest proportion of mental disorder YLDs (29.7 %). Countries in the low sociodemographic index quantile exhibited the highest age-standardized incidence rate of MDD, with Uganda (7836.2, per 100,000 person-years, 6713.7 to 9181.1) and Palestine (7687.7, 6546.1 to 9023.9) reporting the highest rates among them. The United States had the highest increase in age-standardized rates, with an average annual percent change of 0.99. Females had 1.6 times higher age-standardised rates than males, ranging from 1.2 (Oceania) to 2.2 (tropical Latin America) times across 21 regions. Globally, the proportions of YLDs due to MDD attributable to bullying victimization, childhood sexual abuse, and intimate partner violence were 4.86 %, 5.46 %, and 8.43 % in 2019, respectively. The heavy burden of MDD serves as a stark reminder that a coordinated response from governments and health communities is urgently needed to scale up mental health services and implement effective interventions, particularly in low-income countries.

